Police officer, suspect killed in İstanbul drug operation

An İstanbul police officer was killed during a drug operation targeting an apartment in the city’s Çekmeköy district this morning. The operation resulted in the death of one suspect, while two others were taken into custody.

İstanbul police launched the operation in the Aydınlar neighborhood around 7.30 am local time. The apartment was identified as a site for illegal drug trafficking.

During the operation supported by the speci operations branch, suspects inside the residence opened fire on security forces.

Special Operations Police Officer Emre Albayrak was severely injured in the attack. He was transferred to a hospital by medical teams dispatched to the scene, but later succumbed to his wounds.

Methamphetamine responsible for half of drug-related deaths in Turkey

The police confirmed that one suspect, identified by the initials R.A., was killed during the ensuing clash.

Two other suspects, identified by the initials Ç.A. and C.A., were apprehended alive at the residence and taken into custody.

Police teams are continuing their examination of the crime scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. (VK)