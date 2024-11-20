TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 20 November 2024 16:17
 ~ Modified On: 20 November 2024 16:19
3 min Read

Police disrupt Transgender Day of Remembrance event in İstanbul

Trans activists gathered to mark TDoR in Beşiktaş were subjected to ID checks by the police.

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Police disrupt Transgender Day of Remembrance event in İstanbul

Today marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR), a day to honor trans individuals who have fallen victim to hate crimes.

The 10th İstanbul Trans Pride Week Committee sought to distribute traditional lokma desserts in Beşiktaş Square to commemorate trans individuals lost to hate crimes and those driven to suicide.

However, police intervened to prevent the distribution. Officers conducted background checks on trans+ activists, citizens, lokma vendors, and bianet journalist Tuğçe Yılmaz.

Initially citing “sidewalk obstruction” and later claiming the event was “unauthorized,” the police stopped the lokma distribution. Volunteers from the 10th İstanbul Trans Pride Week Committee told bianet that this intervention was a clear act of discrimination.

‘An affront to humanity’

Trans+ activists shared the following statement:

“Distributing lokma to honor deceased loved ones is a widespread tradition in Turkey. Yet today, for the first time, we witnessed intervention against a lokma vendor and the people waiting for it. This is both absurd and unacceptable.

“When the police first saw the vendor, they approached with a casual ‘Good luck, mate.’ But upon learning the lokma was being distributed in memory of murdered trans individuals, their attitude shifted. They started asking questions like, ‘What’s going on here? What’s the meaning of this event?’ This is an affront to humanity.

“It appears that in Turkey, LGBTI+s are de facto denied the right to mourn or hold traditional activities like distributing lokma for their lost loved ones. While similar events continue uninterrupted elsewhere in İstanbul, our attempt to distribute lokma was stopped, clearly demonstrating discrimination.”

‘Our right to mourn cannot be denied’

“No one can prohibit the right to mourn and remember their loved ones. However, we are fully aware of the transphobic motivations behind this prohibition. The state and law enforcement are essentially saying, ‘You cannot distribute lokma for your deceased loved ones.’ But honoring our lost ones is our right, just as it is for every other citizen.

“This act being blocked simply because it was organized by trans+ individuals is a blatant violation of rights. No one can take this right away from us. What happened today is a tangible example of transphobia. Such an intervention, unique to trans individuals, cannot be explained otherwise.

“This is a profound failure of reasoning and a discriminatory act that will go down in history. That is precisely why all opposition groups must stand united against discriminatory practices targeting LGBTİ+s.”

Later, the committee volunteers were able to distribute lokma in memory of murdered trans individuals at another location in Şişli.

Transgender day of remembrance

Observed annually on November 20, the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) aims to raise awareness of violence and hate crimes against trans individuals while commemorating those lost.

The day began in 1998 as a response to the murder of trans woman Rita Hester and has since grown into a global movement with events held worldwide.

In addition to commemorating losses, TDoR seeks to educate society about the discrimination, violence, and hate crimes faced by the trans community. It is both a day to celebrate the strength and resilience of trans communities worldwide and an opportunity to remember those lost. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Transgender Day of Remembrance lgbti+s
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba"...

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba" isimli köpekle ev arkadaşı. 

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
Prisoner subjected to experiments by Muazzez İlmiye Çığ’s foundation: 'It was like Mengele's work'
18 November 2024
Prisoner subjected to experiments by Muazzez İlmiye Çığ’s foundation: 'It was like Mengele's work'
'Translating Socialism' exhibition explores reflections of Yugoslav socialism in Turkish-speaking community
16 November 2024
'Translating Socialism' exhibition explores reflections of Yugoslav socialism in Turkish-speaking community
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
8 November 2024
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
4 November 2024
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
Municipality censors artwork at İstanbul gallery over ‘obscenity’
31 October 2024
Municipality censors artwork at İstanbul gallery over ‘obscenity’
Back to Top