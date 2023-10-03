Police detain HDP members protesting raids

Yesterday evening, members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gathered outside the party’s Beyoğlu district office in İstanbul to protest detentions that took place earlier in the day.

However, the police prevented the press conference and subsequently clashed with the crowd, resulting in multiple detentions.

The police also encircled the neighborhood where the HDP office is located.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had issued a statement on social media (X) regarding the operations targeting the HDP. He announced that 20 people had been detained in raids conducted at 26 addresses across 11 districts in Istanbul and in Kırklareli. Party Assembly members and district co-chairs were among the detainees. (TY/VK)