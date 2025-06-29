TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 29 June 2025 15:48
 ~ Modified On: 29 June 2025 22:37
2 min Read

Police block İstanbul Pride March, detain dozens, including journalists

Activists gathered at a previously undisclosed location as usual venues for such events were under police blockade. bianet journalists are among the detained reporters.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

A group of activists managed to gather in a side street before eventually being detained

Police prevented the 23rd İstanbul Pride March in the Ortaköy neighborhood of Beşiktaş district today, detaining at least 30 participants, as well as journalists covering the event. The march was planned as part of the 33rd İstanbul Pride Week under the slogan “Persistence in Life.”

Groups of people attempting to join the march were blocked by police before reaching the area, bianet has learned. Shortly after the event began, police encircled demonstrators and reporters with riot shields.

Officers forcibly detained several people there and also targeted rainbow flags, removing them from participants during the crackdown.

According to activists present at the scene, the number of police officers in the area exceeded the number of marchers. To track down suspected LGBTI+ activists who evaded detention, police performed random ID checks in the side streets of Ortaköy.

More than 40 demonstrators and journalists were detained during the event. Among the detained journalists were Nur Kaya, who was covering the events for bianet, Evrim Gündüz, bianet's social media editor, and Yusuf Çelik, a reporter for the pro-Kurdish newspaper Özgür Gelecek.

Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party MP Kezban Konukçu was also present at the scene, where police attempted to detain her.

Pride marches in İstanbul, once drawing large crowds, have been banned since 2015. In recent years, LGBTI+ activists in Turkey have tried to circumvent bans by organizing marches at unannounced locations. The previous week’s Trans Pride March was also held in the side streets of Acıbadem neighborhood of the Kadıköy district. (TY/VK)

Istanbul
pride parade pride march pride week pride month
LGBTI+ rights are human rights
20 June 2025
/yazi/lgbti-rights-are-human-rights-308633
Report submitted to UN sheds light on decline in LGBTI+ rights in Turkey
16 May 2025
/haber/report-submitted-to-un-sheds-light-on-decline-in-lgbti-rights-in-turkey-307523
