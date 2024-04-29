Police batter refugee woman, detain journalist who filmed it

İstanbul police violently detained a refugee woman in Şişli, İstanbul, and a journalist who captured the altercation between the officers and the woman.

The incident occurred yesterday at the Mecidiyeköy subway station, when police attempted to detain the woman, leading to a confrontation. The footage, shared on social media by Ekim Veyisoğlu, a reporter for the Siyasi Haber news portal, shows the woman lying on the ground, partially undressed, while police officers are seen intervening. The video reveals the woman's audible distress as she is heard screaming during the altercation.

After noticing Veysioğlu recording the incident, officers attempted to prevent him from filming. They then went on to detain both the woman and Veysioğlu, as well as another individual identified as Ekin Emeksiz who reacted to their behavior. A police officer is heard saying “I am the state” in the video.

Emeksiz was released later in the day after proceedings and Vesioğlu was released upon judicial control measures today. (RT/VK)