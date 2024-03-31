TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 31 March 2024 22:45
 ~ Modified On: 31 March 2024 22:49
1 min Read

Police attack DEM members in Şırnak, detain provincial head

The officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd and detained several people.

Police attack DEM members in Şırnak, detain provincial head

Police attacked DEM Party members gathered outsise the party's provincial office in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Şırnak province.

The officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd and detained several people, including the party's provincial co-chair, Abdullah Güngen.

The ruling AKP is on course to win the city slightly ahead of DEM. 

2024 local elections
