Police attack DEM members in Şırnak, detain provincial head
Police attacked DEM Party members gathered outsise the party's provincial office in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Şırnak province.
The officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd and detained several people, including the party's provincial co-chair, Abdullah Güngen.
The ruling AKP is on course to win the city slightly ahead of DEM.
31 March 2024
