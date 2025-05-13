TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 13 May 2025 15:47
 ~ Modified On: 13 May 2025 15:58
3 min Read

PKK leader Öcalan greets group’s decision to disband

The imprisoned PKK leader had called on the group to disband in late February.

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
PKK leader Öcalan greets group’s decision to disband
Öcalan with the DEM Party delegation at the İmralı island prison.

Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), has welcomed the group's decision to dissolve itself in line with his appeal in February.

"I respectfully greet the decisions taken at this historic 12th Congress and the messages regarding the period ahead," Öcalan said in a message delivered by his lawyers today to commemorate Ali Haydar Kaytan and Rıza Altun, two founding members of the PKK whose deaths were revealed by the group yesterday.

The PKK, which declared its dissolution yesterday, also announced that Kaytan died on Jul 3, 2018, and Altun on Sep 25, 2019.

"I have learned with great sorrow of the martyrdom of Ali Haydar Kaytan and Rıza Altun," read Öcalan's message.

"I will offer more extensive reflections on their legacy at a later time. For now, I express my deepest respect in remembrance.

"Their place in our struggle for national existence and democratic communality is permanent.

"They will forever serve as inspirational values for the paradigm and institutionalization of the new era.

"As eternal guides, they will live on and be remembered in our struggle.

"On this occasion, I respectfully greet the decisions taken at this historic 12th Congress and the messages regarding the period ahead." 

Background

The PKK announced its disbandment yesterday, following a new peace initiative launched in October by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bahçeli had suggested Öcalan declare the PKK's dissolution in exchange for a "right to hope," which could potentially lead to his release. The initiative led to a series of meetings between Öcalan, who remains in the İmralı island prison in northwestern Turkey, and a delegation from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party. Following a Feb 27 meeting, 

The PKK held a congress to discuss Öcalan's appeal between May 5-7 and announced the outcome of the congress on May 12.

The four-decade conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK, primarily in the country's predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern regions but also extending to other parts of Turkey, as well as Syria and Iraq, claimed more than 30,000 lives, including military personnel, militants, and civilians. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Kurdish peace process Kurdish question Abdullah Öcalan PKK
