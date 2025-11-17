PKK further withdraws forces from frontlines in Kurdistan region

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which declared its disbandment, announced that it has relocated its forces from the Zap area in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region as part of the ongoing peace process to end the four-decade conflict between the group and Turkey.

Zap, which hosts several Turkish cross-border military bases, has been a key flashpoint in the conflict recent years. In a statement published by Firat News Agency (ANF) yesterday, the group said it had taken steps to eliminate the risk of clashes in the area.

The move follows the group's announcement in late October that it had withdrawn all remaining units from within Turkey’s borders to avoid any actions that could provoke conflict.

Parliament's peace committee may hold direct talks with PKK leader, says speaker

“As of the evening of November 16, our forces in the Zap area that created a risk of clashes have been relocated to different and suitable locations. In its current state, the risk of clashes in this area has been completely eliminated," said the group, using the signature "Movement Leadership" rather than the PKK.

“After the withdrawal of our guerrilla forces inside Turkey’s borders that posed a risk of conflict, this withdrawal and adjustment carried out in the Zap area is an important practical contribution to the development and success of the Peace and Democratic Society Process developed by Leader Abdullah Öcalan, and it once again demonstrates our determination toward this process.

“We believe that this new step will serve the solution to the Kurdish question and contribute to peace and democratization in Turkey.”

The PKK began disbanding earlier this year following a call by Öcalan in late February to lay down arms. The group held a congress in May where it formally decided to dissolve and held a symbolic disarmament ceremony in July.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary committee in Turkey continues to work on legal frameworks to support the peace process.

Although not directly related, ongoing talks between the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in Syria and the Turkey-backed Damascus government are also seen as developments that could influence the broader trajectory of the peace process.

PKK leader defies Turkey’s demand, urges Syrian Arabs to back Kurdish forces

(VK)