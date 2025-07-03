PKK convict involved in first peace process released after 33 years in prison

Çetin Arkaş, a former member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and participant in Turkey’s earlier Kurdish peace initiative, was released from prison late yesterday after 33 years of incarceration, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Arkaş's release was ordered by a penal enforcement judge following multiple delays despite previous findings of good behavior. Arkaş was greeted outside Marmara (Silivri) High-Security Prison in İstanbul by his family, lawyers, and supporters.

Although the prison’s administrative and observation board had acknowledged his good conduct on Jun 16, his release was postponed for another three months. His lawyers objected to the decision, prompting a review by the execution judge, who ruled in favor of his release.

During his sentence, Arkaş’s release was delayed a total of eight times. The prison board had determined on six separate occasions that he met the criteria for good behavior but did not approve his parole.

The Lawyers for Freedom Association (ÖHD) had recently launched a public campaign citing Arkaş’s deteriorating health and calling for his immediate release.

Originally from Diyarbakır, Arkaş was detained in 1992 in the southwestern province of Isparta. He was sentenced to life in prison by a now-defunct State Security Court on charges of “undermining the unity of the state.”

Role in previous peace process

From 2013 to 2015, during the first Kurdish peace process, Arkaş served on a secretariat established on the İmralı Island, where PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan is held. This delegation was tasked with facilitating communication between the government and Öcalan. Arkaş served in this role for 9 months and 10 days before being returned to Silivri in Dec 2015, following the failue of the peace initiative.

Arkaş's release comes at a time when Turkey is engaged in a renewed peace process. In October, the ruling coalition initiated new efforts that led Öcalan to call on the PKK to disarm in a February statement. The PKK subsequently announced its dissolution following a congress held in May.

Earlier this week, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın visited the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Media reports suggest that the disarmament process may soon begin with a symbolic ceremony involving a limited number of PKK militants.

(VK)