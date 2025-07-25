TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 25 July 2025 15:20
 ~ Modified On: 25 July 2025 15:30
Pitch us your story

Whether you're an experienced journalist or someone with unique local insight and a strong story idea, we’d love to hear from you.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Pitch us your story

bianet English is now accepting pitches from journalists and local contributors interested in rights-focused journalism.

Our editorial line centers on gender equality, LGBTI+ rights, freedom of expression, environmental justice, labor, migration, and political developments in Turkey—always through a human rights lens. We are especially interested in grounded, original reporting that amplifies perspectives often left out of mainstream narratives.

We’re looking for concise, well-reported articles. Please keep in mind that our budget per article is modest, so we don’t expect long-form investigations, but rather sharp, impactful pieces.

Whether you're an experienced journalist or someone with unique local insight and a strong story idea, we’d love to hear from you.

You can send yout pitches to [email protected]

Bianet
