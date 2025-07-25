Pitch us your story

bianet English is now accepting pitches from journalists and local contributors interested in rights-focused journalism.

Our editorial line centers on gender equality, LGBTI+ rights, freedom of expression, environmental justice, labor, migration, and political developments in Turkey—always through a human rights lens. We are especially interested in grounded, original reporting that amplifies perspectives often left out of mainstream narratives.

We’re looking for concise, well-reported articles. Please keep in mind that our budget per article is modest, so we don’t expect long-form investigations, but rather sharp, impactful pieces.

Whether you're an experienced journalist or someone with unique local insight and a strong story idea, we’d love to hear from you.

You can send yout pitches to [email protected]