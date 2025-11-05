TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 5 November 2025 15:41
 ~ Modified On: 5 November 2025 15:56
1 min Read

Photographer Yıldız Çelik’s portraits of labor and life in 1980s now accessible online

The collection made accessible by Salt Research highlights Yıldız Çelik’s photographs from the late 1980s, focusing on scenes around Kazlıçeşme and the Galata Bridge.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Photographer Yıldız Çelik’s portraits of labor and life in 1980s now accessible online
Leather workers loading barrels onto a horse cart in Kazlıçeşme

Photographer and photojournalist Yıldız Çelik’s archive, known for its focus on human stories, is now accessible online through Salt Research.

The collection, added to Salt Research’s Urban, Society, and Economic Archive, features photographs taken by Çelik in the late 1980s around Kazlıçeşme and the Galata Bridge.

Images from Kazlıçeşme capture the working conditions in leather factories shortly before their relocation to Tuzla, while photos from Eminönü and Karaköy document the construction of the new Galata Bridge and the transformation of the surrounding area.

A worker in a leather factory in Kazlıçeşme
Porters carrying leather in Kazlıçeşme
Leather workers and horse carts nearl leather factories
Workers carrying leather
Demolition in Yemiş İskelesi neighborhood
Leather workers at the dining hall of a factory
Construction of the new Galata Bridge
An office staff member at a leather factory in Kazlıçeşme
A tinsmith in Milas.
A tinsmith in Zeyrek
About Yıldız Çelik

Yıldız Çelik is a photographer and photojournalist. She began her photography education in 1982 at the İstanbul Photography and Cinema Amateurs Association (İFSAK) and started her professional career in 1987 with Tempo magazine. She later worked as a culture and arts photographer and reporter for Cumhuriyet newspaper.

Çelik gained recognition for her documentary projects such as Life in the Southeast and Life in Syria. Her photograph documenting migration from Bulgaria earned her third place in the "Published Photograph" category at the 1990 Yunus Nadi Awards.

Between 2007 and 2013, she carried out documentary work not only in Turkey but also in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Georgia. Her coverage from Syria received an award in the "Research and Investigation" category of the İsmail Sivri Journalism Awards, organized by the Turkish Journalists Federation in 2012.

Focusing on stories related to children and collective memory, Çelik continues to work as a classroom teacher, writer, and illustrator alongside her photography.

She was born in İstanbul in 1960.

Clik to see the full collection.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Yıldız Çelik
Back to Top