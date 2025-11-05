Photographer Yıldız Çelik’s portraits of labor and life in 1980s now accessible online

About Yıldız Çelik

Yıldız Çelik is a photographer and photojournalist. She began her photography education in 1982 at the İstanbul Photography and Cinema Amateurs Association (İFSAK) and started her professional career in 1987 with Tempo magazine. She later worked as a culture and arts photographer and reporter for Cumhuriyet newspaper.

Çelik gained recognition for her documentary projects such as Life in the Southeast and Life in Syria. Her photograph documenting migration from Bulgaria earned her third place in the "Published Photograph" category at the 1990 Yunus Nadi Awards.

Between 2007 and 2013, she carried out documentary work not only in Turkey but also in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Georgia. Her coverage from Syria received an award in the "Research and Investigation" category of the İsmail Sivri Journalism Awards, organized by the Turkish Journalists Federation in 2012.

Focusing on stories related to children and collective memory, Çelik continues to work as a classroom teacher, writer, and illustrator alongside her photography.

She was born in İstanbul in 1960.