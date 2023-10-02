Petition from the Grand Family Platform demanding the closure of LGBTI+ associations

The Grand Family Platform has submitted a petition with 150,000 signatures to the Parliament, demanding the closure of LGBTI+ associations and the prevention of LGBTI+ propaganda.

The platform has expressed in a statement made on Saturday (September 30) their wish for the discussion of "the closure of LGBT organizations" in the Constitutional amendment debates that will be on the agenda with the opening of the Parliament, and they presented a petition with 150,000 wet signatures to the Parliament.

According to a report in the Anadolu Agency, Serdar Eryılmaz, the General Secretary of the Grand Family Platform stated that as a result of the efforts to ban LGBT propaganda and close their organizations, 150,000 people have signed onto three common demands.

"LGBT organizations"

Referring to the "Grand Family Gathering" held on September 17 at Istanbul's Saraçhane Park, Eryılmaz said the following: "We want an immediate end to the activities of the LGBT organizations, which were established, supported, and spread by global conspiracies to destroy our families, disrupt our generations, stop reproduction, and create a genderless human type in our country."

Eryılmaz listed the platform's demands as follows:

Prohibition of propaganda and advertising activities in press and broadcast media, in all kinds of mass communication tools, on social media platforms, etc. Closure of associations, foundations, and platforms related to "sociocultural terrorism organizations." Prevention of the activities of such organizations in public spaces, at schools, universities, and public transportation vehicles, and the enactment of legal regulations.

