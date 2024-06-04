Perpetrator of armed attack on journalist released after just 4 months

Adem T., who carried out an armed attack and wounded Azim Deniz, the owner of Deniz Postası newspaper and Anadolu TV in Kayseri, was released in four months.

The Kayseri 2nd Criminal Court of Peace released Adem T. after the indictment was prepared by the prosecutor's office. The court cited “lack of suspicion of fleeing” as the reason.

When contacted by bianet, Azim Deniz and his lawyer Aykan Mazmanoğlu expressed their frustration. “It is an unfair and unjust decision,” Deniz said, while Mazmanoğlu noted they would appeal the court's release decision.

The Kayseri Chief Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment against Adem T. on charges of "attempted intentional homicide" and "buying, carrying or possessing unlicensed firearms and bullets". The prosecutors are asking for Adem T. to be imprisoned from 10 years to 18 years.

What happened?

Azim Deniz was attacked with a gun by Adem T. when he left his house on the morning of February 5. Deniz was wounded in his leg and abdomen. He was taken to Kayseri City Hospital where for treatment. The attacker fled the crime scene. Police caught Adem T. in the Sorgun district of Yozgat. The court issued an arrest warrant and sand he was transferred to prison.

Adem T. said in his statement that he shot Azim Deniz because of the news he published about him in 2023. Adem T. stated that he tried to contact Azim Deniz many times to remove the news but he received no response. He said that he initially just wanted to talk to him, but while he was waiting for Deniz, he got scared "thinking that he might be carrying a gun" and shot him.

In March 2023, Azim Deniz claimed that some executives in the Kayseri İYİ Party branch were involved in "hiring a hitman to assassinate a member of their own party" and that Adem T. was the one who arranged the hitmen.

