NEWS
DP: Date Published: 29.01.2026 12:29 29 January 2026 12:29
 ~  MO: Modified On: 29.01.2026 12:51 29 January 2026 12:51
Read Read:  1 minute

'People's Caravan' detained on Greece-Turkey border

More than 200 people from 10 different countries joined the caravan to bring aid to Rojava.

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
'People's Caravan' detained on Greece-Turkey border

The People’s Caravan, organized by the international network RiseUp4Rojava to bring aid to Syria's Kurdish regions, was stopped at the Greece-Turkey border yesterday.

More than 200 internationalists from 10 different countries joined the caravan, which departed from four different European routes on Jan 22. Participants stated their goal was to break the blockade on north and east Syria and facilitate the opening of a humanitarian aid corridor. Some activists were detained after the group was stopped at the border and forced to turn back.

On the same day, 16 members of a delegation were also detained and taken to the Mardin Provincial Immigration Management Directorate. They were subsequently deported.

The People’s Caravan issued a statement on Instagram regarding the two separate incidents of detention, saying that their intention was to "stand with the Rojava revolution."

The organization also criticized international actors, asserting that European states and imperialist powers are complicit in the war against Syrian Kurds. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria Rojava
