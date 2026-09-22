People living with HIV held in isolation after LGBTI+ arrests, group says

People living with HIV who were jailed following operations targeting LGBTI+s and rights advocates have been placed in isolation because of their HIV status, according to the HIV-focused group Pozitif Alan.

The group said some of those arrested in the Sep 13 "My Family Is Safe" operations were being held in isolation without a medical basis.

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"HIV status can never be grounds for isolation," Pozitif Alan said, noting that the virus is not transmitted through everyday contact, including sharing the same space or skin contact.

"This practice is contrary to scientific facts, discriminatory, and degrading to human dignity," it added.

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Medication access

Pozitif Alan also raised concerns about possible disruptions to medication and treatment for people living with HIV in prison.

"Continuity of HIV treatment is vital," the statement said. "Any delay or interruption in access to medication would seriously endanger the health of those imprisoned."

The group called on prison administrations and the Health Ministry to guarantee uninterrupted access to medication and necessary healthcare services for imprisoned people living with HIV.

Pozitif Alan further said some of the jailed rights advocates had worked to improve access to HIV testing, treatment and prevention services. It warned that treating such work as criminal activity could undermine HIV prevention efforts and public health. (NÖ/VK)