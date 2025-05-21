Peace Mothers to mothers of soldiers and police officers: "Let there be no tears on either side"

Following the PKK's decision to disband and lay down arms, the Mothers for Peace Assembly issued a statement regarding the "Peace and Democratic Society Process."

The announcement, made at the Diyarbakır branch of the Human Rights Association (İHD), was attended by numerous lawyers and human rights defenders alongside the Peace Mothers.

Who are the Peace Mothers? The Peace Mothers are a women's civil rights group in Turkey, mainly Kurdish women, who advocate for peace between Turkey's different ethnic groups, especially regarding the conflict between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Many of these mothers have lost children or other relatives in the conflict, or have children in prison, and they use non-violent means like protests and vigils to call for an end to the fighting.

"No more dead bodies"

Havva Kıran, spokesperson for the Mothers for Peace Assembly, called for a bilateral ceasefire: "A ceasefire cannot be one-sided – it must involve both parties. As mothers, we appeal to the state, the president, and leaders – everyone must act. This process has given hope to both Kurds and Turks. Let their planes stop bombing Kurdish lands. No more dead bodies. Let the tears of Turkish and Kurdish mothers cease."

"Let there be no tears on either side"

Kıran noted that "the state has yet to take a promising step" and addressed mothers of soldiers and police, urging them to join hands for peace:

"Only the Kurdish side has taken steps. They’ve laid down their arms, held their congresses. They’re ready for peace. As Peace Mothers, we call on the mothers of soldiers and police – hold hands with us. Let no more mothers’ hearts ache. Let us hold hands and bring peace. Let there be no tears on either side. Let us bring peace to Turkey and live together. Let us strengthen those who are willing to shoulder the responsibility for peace."

"You too must take a step"

"The end of war is now peace. War leads nowhere. There’s no alternative – peace must prevail. A grieving mother doesn’t say, ‘I’ve given one child, I’ll give another.’ Let us live freely and in peace in this country. Everyone has the right to live and speak their own language – but Kurds are denied this right. We opened the path for this process – now you must take a step. We want not war, but calm and peace."

