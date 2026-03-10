Patriot air defense system deployed in Malatya

The National Defense Ministry has announced the deployment of a Patriot air defense system in the eastern province of Malatya, as part of enhanced security measures coordinated with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The ministry said the move comes in addition to national-level precautions and is aimed at bolstering the country’s air and missile defense in response to recent developments in the region.

“In addition to the measures taken at the national level, NATO has increased its air and missile defense efforts. Within this scope, a Patriot system assigned to support the protection of our airspace is being deployed in Malatya,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Malatya is also home to the Kürecik Radar Station, a key component of NATO’s missile defense architecture.

The MIM-104 Patriot, developed by US-based defense company Raytheon, is a long-range air defense system designed to counter aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. It is used by several countries, including the US, and is integrated into NATO’s joint air and missile defense structure.

The ministry emphasized Turkey’s continued cooperation with NATO and its allies, adding, “Our Armed Forces are fully committed to ensuring the safety of our country and citizens. In light of recent developments in our region, necessary steps are being taken to secure our borders and airspace, and consultations are ongoing with NATO and our allies."

Two missile incidents in six days The deployment follows two recent incidents involving ballistic missiles reportedly launched from Iran that were detected heading toward Turkish territory. According to the ministry, NATO air and missile defense units stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean intercepted the projectiles on Mar 4 and Mar 9. Debris from the missile intercepted on Mar 4 landed in the Dörtyol district of Hatay, while fragments from the second missile fell on an empty plot of land in the Şahinbey district of Antep. No casualties or injuries were reported in either incident. Iran denied targeting Turkish soil, saying it respects “the sovereignty of Turkey, a friendly and neighboring country.” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, criticized Iran’s actions following the second missile incident. “Despite our sincere warnings, extremely wrong and provocative steps that jeopardize Turkey’s friendship continue to be taken,” Erdoğan said, referring to Tehran. During a phone conversation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Erdoğan that Iran is investigating the incidents. Iran has targeted US installations in the region with missile and drone strikes in response to an air war launched by the US and Israel on Feb 28.

