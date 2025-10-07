Parliament committee should meet PKK-leader Öcalan, repeat disarmament call, says nationalist leader

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli made significant remarks on current issues during his party’s parliamentary group meeting. Addressing the controversial investigation into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Bahçeli said:

“It is also our sincere wish that the indictments be completed swiftly and that the process of fair trial begin immediately.”

“Birth may be painful”

Bahçeli reiterated the goal of a “Turkey free of terrorism” and called for Öcalan’s appeals to the PKK/SDG to be implemented. He stated that the commission members should go to İmralı to meet with Abdullah Öcalan.

He also emphasized that they are completely opposed to “give-and-take” bargaining, and in his comments on the process, highlighting internal unity, he said:

“Turkey stands on the eve of a sacred birth. This birth may have pains; there may be misunderstandings; nerves may fray; contacts may weaken and distances may grow. Patience, perseverance, and calmness in our love for the nation and the homeland will be sufficient to overcome every problem.”

“The Parliament is not a stage for cheap tricks”

Bahçeli stressed the need to preserve the dignity of the Parliament and criticized some opposition parties:

“The Grand National Assembly of Turkey is not a place to be exploited for cheap and absurd tricks, boycotts, or protests. It cannot be an institution exposed to political provocations driven by inflated egos, ambition, and greed.”

Criticizing the Republican People’s Party (CHP) for not attending the opening session of the new legislative year, Bahçeli said that CHP is “disrespecting the will of the nation.”

“The CHP not only disregards our President and Parliament but, in essence, ignores Turkey and the Turkish nation. Sooner or later, it will bear the democratic consequences of this lack of decency.”

Regarding the debate over photos of party leaders together in Parliament, Bahçeli interpreted CHP Chairman Özgür Özel’s comments as a reflection of jealousy:

“That photo is a picture of Turkey. It will have political consequences for the dead-end street CHP has been dragged into and the tunnel of fear it has entered.”

“Swords have been drawn in the CHP”

Bahçeli stated that internal disputes within the Republican People’s Party (CHP) have pushed the party into chaos:

“Swords have been drawn in the CHP, and common sense has been lost. It is not right for the CHP leadership to accuse anyone and everyone. If they want to see something different in the mirror, they need to change the image reflected back at them.”

Speaking on the investigations into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Bahçeli also delivered pointed remarks:

“The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality is gripped by bribery and corruption. It is essential that the CHP be held accountable for the illegitimate dealings occurring in its municipalities. Our trust in the Turkish judiciary is complete.”

Emphasis on Gaza

At the end of his speech, Bahçeli highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying:

“The genocide and humanitarian disaster in Gaza have shocked the world.”

He also condemned the attack on the Global Sumud fleet delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, stating:

“Despite the terrorist attack it faced in international waters, it has strengthened hopes for resistance.” (EMK/MH)