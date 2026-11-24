Parents and alumni of Açı Schools, a private school in İstanbul’s Sarıyer district, have expressed solidarity with Zoe Lila, an English teacher whose contract was not renewed following a hate campaign targeting her transgender identity.

In separate statements marking Teachers’ Day, groups of parents and alumni condemned the discrimination against Lila and the subsequent dismissal of four other education workers.

İstanbul trans teacher dismissed after hate campaign: 'I knew this might happen one day'

The parents said the school administration had left Lila isolated and without protection during the campaign against her.

“On this Nov 24, we especially want to wish Zoe Lila, who was recently and unjustly dismissed, a happy Teachers’ Day and declare our solidarity with her,” they said.

‘Our children’s sense of justice and trust has been undermined’

The parents said Lila’s professional qualifications, her relationship with her students and five years of dedicated work had been disregarded because of her gender identity. They also noted that four of her colleagues had subsequently been dismissed.

According to the parents, an investigation by the National Education Ministry (MEB) resulted in two formal reprimands and a salary deduction for Lila. They argued that the disciplinary sanctions were based on incorrectly applied legal provisions.

The parents also accused the school administration of terminating Lila’s contract without notifying her, withholding the decision from her for five days and “stalling” parents who had expressed solidarity with her.

The parents emphasized the impact of the dismissals on students:

“Our children witnessed a successful teacher being discriminated against and targeted because of her gender identity, and five education workers they loved and trusted losing their jobs.

“Deprived of teachers who could contribute to their development as happy and healthy individuals, our children, like everyone else in our school community, have had their sense of justice and trust undermined.”

‘A safe future for our children’

The parents also criticized attempts to justify discrimination, hatred and violence in the name of protecting the family.

“We consider it harmful to suggest that the family can be protected through attitudes that legitimize discrimination, hatred and violence rather than through love, respect, trust and cooperation.

“A safe future for our children is only possible in a society founded on human rights and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights and freedoms.”

The parents concluded their statement by wishing all education workers a happy Teachers’ Day.

‘Inclusion in education must extend to teachers’

In a separate statement, a group of Açı High School alumni recalled that their education at the school had taught them respect, responsibility, tolerance and equality.

The alumni said they viewed Lila’s dismissal in the broader context of mounting pressure and rights violations against LGBTI+ people in Turkey. They noted that LGBTI+ people and their associations had been systematically targeted over the past three months.

They described the school administration’s actions as part of broader policies targeting the right of LGBTI+ people to exist and work:

“Inclusion in education must extend beyond students to teachers as well. No educator should be deprived of their right to work on the grounds of their gender or sexual identity.

“At a time when LGBTI+s across the country have been targeted, jailed and subjected to torture over the past three months, standing in solidarity is a responsibility we all share.

“As Açı High School alumni, we stand with Zoe Lila on this Teachers’ Day, Nov 24, and call on the public to speak out in solidarity.”

Background A graduate of Marmara University’s English Language Teaching Department, Lila informed the administration of Açı Schools, where she had worked for five years, about her gender transition in 2024. She worked with the school’s counseling and psychiatric services to plan the process in line with pedagogical principles. Lila told her colleagues about her transition on Jun 11, 2026, and informed her students on Jun 15. She received support from the school and most parents. On Jun 19, however, pro-government media outlets published details of her gender identity and personal information, making her the target of a hate campaign. Lila subsequently said she had received death threats and had been forced to leave her home over safety concerns. The school administration decided not to renew her employment contract. Four other education workers were subsequently dismissed.

(NÖ/VK)