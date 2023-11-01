Palestinian director Elia Suleiman's film 'The Time That Remains' to be screened in İstanbul

The film "The Time That Remains," directed by Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman, will be screened tomorrow (November 2) at 7:00 PM in a free event organized by the Altyazı Cinema Association and Postane İstanbul.

In "The Time That Remains," Elia Suleiman humorously portrays the process of Palestine's occupation from the establishment of the Israeli state in 1948 to 2009.

Each year on November 2, which marks the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, the Palestinian Cinema Days screenings are held worldwide to amplify the voices of Palestinians.

The message regarding the screenings of Palestinian Cinema Days reads:

"While international news sources, world leaders, and major social media platforms continue to censor and distort the narrative, enabling the dehumanization of Palestinians and the ongoing suffering, we are expanding our channels to support the forcibly canceled Palestinian Cinema Days festival."

"The Time That Remains" (2009)

Director: Elia Suleiman

Location: Bereketzade Mah. Camekan Sk. No:9 Galata – Beyoğlu Postane İstanbul

Date and Time: November 2, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

The screening is limited to an audience of 100 people.

(ZA/TY/VK)