WORLD
Date published: 19 August 2024 15:47
 ~ Modified On: 19 August 2024 15:52
2 min Read

Palestinian businessperson ‘assassinated’ in İstanbul

The silenced gun used in the assault was left at the scene. Turkish police are investigating potential links to Mossad or Hamas in the assassination.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Palestinian businessperson ‘assassinated’ in İstanbul
A Palestinian businessman identified as A.K. was fatally shot in İstanbul's Kağıthane district yesterday. 

The attack also left two others injured, including A.K.'s friend, F.M., who sustained severe injuries, and his bodyguard, E.K., who was shot in the leg.

According to a statement from the İstanbul Governor's Office, the shooting took place around 10.30 pm local time. A silenced handgun and multiple spent shell casings were found at the scene, indicating a targeted attack. 

The wounded individuals are currently receiving medical treatment, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the assailant, according to the statement.

Possible Mossad or Hamas involvement

The police are exploring three possibilities regarding the motive and perpetrators behind the attack, as reported by the pro-gvoernment CNN Türk: involvement by Hamas, the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, or another unknown party. However, at this stage, there is no concrete evidence linking either Hamas or Mossad to the assassination.

Turkish authorities had conducted operations against suspected Mossad agents over the past year, detaining dozens of people. The investigations uncovered surveillance efforts directed at Palestinians residing in İstanbul, including tracking their movements and placing GPS devices on their vehicles. The ongoing investigation will seek to determine whether there is any connection between those operations and the recent killing. (VK)

israel - palestine conflict Israel Palestine Hamas Mossad
related news
Fifteen arrests on charges of 'international espionage' for Israel
8 January 2024
/haber/fifteen-arrests-on-charges-of-international-espionage-for-israel-290282
Thirty three detained on charges of 'espionage for Israel'
3 January 2024
/haber/thirty-three-detained-on-charges-of-espionage-for-israel-290077
