Özgür Özel, leader of the New (YENİ) Party, announced on Nov 18 that his party would not participate in a new parliamentary committee tasked with monitoring the disarmament process.

Speaking after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Özel accused the government of failing to honor democratization commitments included in an earlier parliamentary commission’s report.

He argued that disarmament and democratization must proceed simultaneously, rather than as separate stages.

“The only thing that benefits this country is stopping this authoritarian government”

Özel said his party had consistently supported initiatives that served the country’s interests but could no longer cooperate with the government under the current circumstances.

“We have stood wherever this country’s interests were served, we do so now, and we will continue to do so. But from now on, the only thing that benefits this country is stopping this authoritarian government, replacing this government and getting rid of this government,” he said.

“Democracies are systems of protest and dissent. We have exercised this in parliamentary committees, in the General Assembly, in the streets and in public squares.”

Özel accused the government of ignoring widespread public dissatisfaction to remain in power, claiming that as much as 70 percent of society opposed its policies.

He said his party would not participate in a commission that monitored disarmament while disregarding the democratization commitments made in the previous commission.

“We are not part of this. Those who want us involved must first fulfill the promises they made to this country before history,” Özel said.

“The report is there, the commission is there. Those who want to play at democracy on their own from now on are welcome to do so. You have found yourselves an acceptable opposition party, His Majesty’s opposition. Make full use of it.”

“A signature is a matter of honor”

Özel recalled why his party had participated in the previous parliamentary commission and signed its report.

“We took part in this commission because we wanted to stand on the right side of history, hoped for the complete end of terrorism in Turkey, and saw this as a very important opportunity to remove all obstacles to Turkey’s democratization,” he said.

He emphasized that his party stood by the entire commission report, including its commitments on democratization.

“In Anatolia, a signature is a matter of honor. We said, ‘We stand by our signature. We embrace the report in its entirety.’ Then we added, ‘Let us all see how firmly everyone else stands by their signatures.’”

“Sections six and seven are both part of the report”

Özel criticized Kurtulmuş’s proposal to establish a monitoring commission based on the sixth section of the previous commission’s report, which addressed disarmament.

“Today, Mr. Kurtulmuş comes with a proposal to establish a monitoring commission because the fifth article of the report’s sixth section vaguely states that the process ‘shall be monitored by Parliament,’“ Özel said.

“He is proposing a monitoring commission that reduces the issue to the disarmament process.”

Özel questioned why the report’s seventh section, which addressed democratization, was being excluded.

“Is section six a section, but section seven not a section?” he asked.

He reiterated that democratization and disarmament should not be treated as consecutive stages.

“I had previously told Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş that these processes must proceed together, not one after the other. Otherwise, some people will get what they want, and everything else will be left until later.”

“Instead of removing trustees, they appointed more to TV channels”

Özel cited the government’s failure to reverse trustee appointments as evidence that its democratization commitments had not been fulfilled.

He said the government had the authority to restore elected officials removed from office without introducing new legislation.

“Not only have they failed to remove a single trustee, but they have also appointed trustees to Tele 1, Halk TV and Sözcü TV,” he said.

“We are talking about democratization, yet at a time when democratization is expected, they are shutting down three television channels that broadcast opposition rallies, parliamentary group meetings and press statements, one after another.”

“They are silencing them. They are silencing the opposition.”

“None of the court rulings are being implemented”

Özel also criticized the failure to implement rulings by Turkey’s Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), another commitment included in the commission report.

“The report says, ‘Constitutional Court rulings will be implemented in full.’ We said in Parliament, ‘Come on, let us all move forward together.’ And they signed it too, didn’t they?” he said.

He pointed to the continued imprisonment of Tayfun Kahraman despite a Constitutional Court ruling issued approximately six weeks earlier.

“The Constitutional Court issued its ruling on Tayfun Kahraman a month and a half ago. Tayfun Kahraman remains in prison despite being ill.”

Özel also referred to the continued imprisonment of former pro-Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş.

“Compliance with ECtHR judgments is also part of the agreement. They are supposed to comply with the rulings they have ignored,” he said.

“Selahattin Demirtaş remains in prison. Supposedly, there is a process underway. Under previous rulings, he should have been released immediately. But at this point, none of the rulings are being implemented.”

Özel added that court rulings concerning Osman Kavala and Can Atalay had also gone unimplemented.

“We wanted democratization and disarmament to proceed together”

Özel said his party had continued participating in the earlier commission despite government actions targeting opposition figures and institutions.

“I remained at the table while my colleagues were being arrested. We remained at the table when a trustee was appointed in İstanbul. We remained at the table when police entered. Police entered our party headquarters, and we remained at the table. When the time came, we stood on the right side of history,” he said.

He argued that while his party had honored its commitments, the government had moved further away from democratization.

“But what did we say? ‘Everyone must stand by their word.’ You signed the report. One side, which stands by its word, is here. But those who promised and signed that they would take steps toward democratization are not merely failing to democratize. Every day, they are taking the practices of an authoritarian government even further.”

Özel links disarmament process to presidential election calculations

Özel also claimed that the disarmament process was being used to advance political calculations concerning the presidential election.

“There are certain conditions for disarmament. They apparently see the refusal to vote for his presidential candidacy as another weapon and say, ‘Political parties should lay down that weapon at the table as well,’“ he said.

“There is a mentality that seeks to place restrictions even on votes that lawmakers are supposed to cast of their own free will. And then they say, ‘Come, let us do this together.’”

Özel also criticized the announcement of April 2028 as the election date in connection with these political calculations.

“There is no democracy without a legitimate opposition”

Despite his criticism of the government, Özel acknowledged Kurtulmuş’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between political parties.

“The speaker of Parliament is doing his duty. I told him this as well: ‘These were not the commitments when we started this journey,’” he said.

Özel then questioned the government’s democratic legitimacy.

“The government, meaning those in power, exists under every kind of regime. What makes a democracy is the existence of an opposition. If there is no legitimate opposition, there is no democracy in that country.”

“And in that case, a government pretending that democracy exists has no legitimacy either.”

“Continue on your path with His Majesty’s opposition”

Özel reiterated that his party would not join the proposed monitoring commission unless the commitments made during the previous commission’s work were fulfilled.

“From now on, if you intend to knock on the New Party’s door, you must first fulfill the promises you previously made,” he said.

“I am not talking about promises made to the New Party. I am talking about commitments recorded in the commission’s proceedings and signed before the commission.”

“We are not part of this. Those who want us involved must first fulfill the promises they made to this country before history.”

Özel accused the government of seeking an opposition party willing to participate without challenging its policies.

“Those who want to play at democracy on their own are welcome to do so. You have found yourselves an acceptable opposition party, His Majesty’s opposition. Make full use of it.”

He said his party would not lend democratic legitimacy to the proposed process.

“An opposition that has been elected, has won elections, has tens of thousands following it in the streets and fills public squares with millions will not legitimize the ground on which you stand.”

“Continue on whatever path you wish with His Majesty’s opposition.”

Good (İYİ) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu also announced on Nov 17, following a meeting with Kurtulmuş, that his party would not appoint members to the new commission.

Although their reasons differ, two opposition parties have now announced that they will not participate in the proposed parliamentary monitoring commission.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.