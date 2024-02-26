Özgür Özel elected the Vice President of the Socialist International

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel was elected as the Vice President of the Socialist International at the Socialist International Council Meeting held in Madrid yesterday (February 24), hosted by the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party.

In his remarks regarding his election, Özel expressed the need for social democrats to act together against the rising far-right and authoritarian populism in Europe and around the world. He stated:

"My election to this position will allow us to establish closer contacts with our political allies to advance social democracy worldwide. Especially considering the tragedy unfolding in Palestine, the voices of social democrats in Europe and around the world need to be louder. I hope this position will contribute to that, and I believe that by representing our party and our country in the best possible way, I will contribute to the fight against authoritarianism, which is a problem for the whole world."

CHP Chairperson Özgür Özel thanked Ünal Çeviköz, who has been serving in this position on behalf of the party since 2022, for his contributions.

Who is Özgür Özel?

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Özgür Özel was born on September 21, 1974, in Manisa.

Having completed his primary education in Manisa, Özel graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Ege University in 1997.

He started his career as a pharmacist in 1999 and continued in this profession until he was elected as a member of parliament in the 2011 elections. He held positions such as General Secretary and President of the Manisa Chamber of Pharmacists from 2001 to 2007.

Özgür Özel's parents are retired teachers, and he is married to pharmacist Didem Özel. They have a daughter named İpek.

In the local elections held on March 29, 2009, Özel was the CHP candidate for Mayor of Manisa. He served as a delegate for CHP Manisa Province in the 33rd and 15th Extraordinary Congresses.

He was elected to the Central Executive Board of the Turkish Pharmacists' Association in the elections held in December 2007 and 2009. He served as Treasurer and General Secretary during his tenure.

On March 10, 2011, he resigned from his position to run as a parliamentary candidate. He was elected as a member of parliament for the Manisa constituency in the parliamentary elections held on June 12, 2011.

Özel served as a Member of Parliament for Manisa in the 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th terms.

He was elected as a member of the party council at the 18th Extraordinary Congress of the CHP. He held this position until he assumed the role of Deputy Group Chair.

Özel served as the Deputy Group Chair in the 25th, 26th, and 27th terms and became the Group Chair in the 28th term. However, shortly after announcing his candidacy for the CHP leadership, he announced that he would 'effectively' step down from this position.

On November 4th, at the CHP 38th Ordinary Congress, Özgür Özel competed against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Winning the election in the second round with 812 votes against 536, Özgür Özel was elected as the Chairperson of the CHP. (VC/PE)