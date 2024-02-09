Özak Tekstil workers detained

The collective action initiated by the workers of Özak Tekstil, operating in the Urfa Organized Industrial Zone against pressures to change unions and dismissals continues on its 75th day. The workers had moved their protest to the front of Özak Tekstil's holding building in Zeytinburnu, İstanbul, on January 23.

The action of the workers, organized under the United Textile and Weaving and Leather Workers Union (BİRTEK-SEN), was obstructed by decisions from the district governorship in Urfa.

BİRTEK-SEN announced on social media platform X that the Zeytinburnu District Governorship had imposed a seven-day ban on demonstrations throughout the district.

The workers, who wanted to make a statement in front of the factory, were confronted with a ban decision by the Başakşehir District Governorship this time. BİRTEK-SEN stated that union representatives and workers were detained by the police, saying, "All the forces of the state are against Özak workers. We will resist against Özak management and all the forces standing with them! We will win!"

Özak workers had attempted to make a statement in front of the Levi’s store in Marmara Park Shopping Mall yesterday (February 8) but were detained.(AD/PE)