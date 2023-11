Owner of ice cream chain attempts to attack on journalist

The founder and vice-chairperson of the ice cream brand MADO, Atilla Kanbur, insulted and confronted a journalist who exposed that he reinforced a building heavily damaged with burst columns during the February 6 earthquakes.

Engaging in an argument with Erdoğan Adıyaman, the owner of Güven News, Kanbur made a move to strike the journalist. However, gendarmerie personnel intervened, preventing Kanbur and distancing him from the scene.

The incident occurred after Adıyaman pointed out an unpermitted reinforcement of a MADO branch in Kahramanmaraş, saying to Kanbur, "No building in Kahramanmaraş has been reinforced, but you reinforced that building without permission."

Bu Saatten Sonra Bize Bir Şey Olursa Sorumlusu Mado’dur..



(HA/PE)