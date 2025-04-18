Over 500 detained in Ankara drug raids

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced yesterday that 525 suspects were detained in a coordinated anti-narcotics operation in Ankara.

Among the suspects, 110 are minors drawn into criminal activity.

In a statement on social media, Yerlikaya said the operation targeted street-level dealers who sell drugs through encrypted messaging platforms, "particularly endangering young people."

“Our main targets were the street dealers, who act as the hands and arms of drug traffickers and operate online and on the ground, particularly endangering our youth,” Yerlikaya said.

“We prepared for this operation over six months. We documented every criminal activity in detail, and this morning, we moved in.”

The operation began at 5.00 am local time (GMT+3), with simultaneous raids carried out at 626 locations across the capital.

A total of 4,768 police officers were involved, supported by 40 specially trained detection dogs, four drones, and aerial units.

Europol report

Past reports by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) have underscored Turkey’s strategic role in regional drug trafficking networks, particularly concerning heroin.

According to Europol, Turkish-based criminal organizations maintain a dominant position in the heroin trade to Europe, with increasing reliance on maritime routes for transporting narcotics from Afghanistan. Container ships and ferries departing from Turkey have played a significant role in concealing and moving large volumes of heroin.

Additionally, Turkey has served as a transit country for the smuggling of acetic anhydride, a chemical used in heroin production, from Europe to Afghanistan via what is known as the “Reverse Balkan Route.”

Europol estimates the European Union’s retail drug market to be worth at least 31 billion euros, warning that narcotics trafficking continues to fuel corruption and violence across the region. (TY/VK)