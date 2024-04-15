Over 400 workers killed on the job in first quarter of 2024

The Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG) has released data indicating that at least 425 workers lost their lives while on the job during the first three months of 2024. The breakdown of fatalities per month is as follows: 161 in January, 149 in February, and 115 in March, averaging to 'at least' five worker deaths per day.

The industrial sector saw the highest number of deaths with 177, followed by construction with 105, services with another 105, and agriculture with 38. Among the deceased were 16 child laborers, including four under the age of 14 and 12 between the ages of 15 and 17. The age distribution of the adult workers was 84 between 18-29 years, 178 between 30-49 years, 105 between 50-64 years, and 22 over the age of 65. The Council was unable to determine the ages of 20 other victims.

The construction sector topped the list of worker fatalities. Notably, in the 11 provinces affected by the 2023 Maraş earthquakes, at least 32 construction workers lost their lives due to accelerated construction activities in the region. Additionally, six workers who went abroad to work for Turkish construction companies also perished.

The İSİG has highlighted the deaths of drivers, noting that while these are often recorded as traffic accidents, the underlying causes frequently include excessive work hours, inadequate vehicle maintenance, and road issues. In the past three months, 58 drivers have died.

Sectoral distribution

- Construction, road: 105

- Transportation: 58

- Agriculture, forestry: 38 (18 workers and 20 farmers)

- Metal: 31

- Hospitality, entertainment: 27

- Municipal, general services: 27

- Mining: 24

- Trade, office, education, cinema: 24

- Shipbuilding, shipyard, sea, port: 16

- Wood, paper: 10

- Petrochemical, rubber: 9

- Textile, leather: 8

- Health, social services: 8

- Food, sugar: 6

- Cement, soil, glass: 6

- Defense, security: 6

- Energy: 4

- The Council could not determine the sector for 18 workers.

Causes of deaths

- Crushing, collapse: 82

- Traffic, service accident: 79

- Falls from height: 77

- Heart attack, stroke: 61

- Explosion, burning: 22

- Suicide: 21

- Poisoning, drowning: 20

- Object impact, fall: 14

- Violence: 11

- Electrocution: 9

- Other causes: 29 (HA/VK)