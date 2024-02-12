Over 3,700 acts of armed violence recorded in Turkey in 2023

The Umut Foundation has released its annual "Turkey Armed Violence Map" report.

Over the past decade, a total of 34,197 incidents of armed violence have occurred, resulting in 21,434 fatalities and 31,207 injuries, some severe.

In 2023, the top 11 provinces with the highest incidents are, in order: Istanbul, Samsun, Adana, Izmir, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Bursa, Şanlıurfa, Ankara, Diyarbakır, and Çorum.

Cases by region

Of the 3,773 incidents in 2023, 29.23% (1,103 cases) occurred in the Marmara Region, 14.71% (555 cases) in the Black Sea Region, 14.44% (545 cases) in the Southeastern Anatolia Region, 12.54% (473 cases) in the Aegean Region, 12.30% (464 cases) in the Central Anatolia Region, 11% (415 cases) in the Mediterranean Region, and 5.78% (218 cases) in the Eastern Anatolia Region.

Erzincan stands out as the calmest city this year, with a 92% decrease in incidents, contrasting with serious increases, reaching up to 400%, in some cities. Meanwhile, other cities experienced significant reductions, ranging from 30% to 70% compared to the previous year.

Notably, one of the violent incidents last year involved the use of a keychain-type assassination weapon.

In Cihangir, Istanbul, during the first week of 2023, a keychain gun homicide occurred. Abdürrahim G., walking his dog, encountered his adversary Mustafa G. on the street. After handing over his dog to a friend, Abdürrahim took out a keychain-shaped assassination gun (clearly premeditated) and fired two shots at his opponent. Mustafa G., shot in the chest with the bullet lodged in his liver, was quickly apprehended. The assailant claimed he shot Mustafa G. because he held him responsible for his son's shooting.

Every city experiences armed violence, and incidents are increasing every year, even in cities formerly considered peaceful. Erzincan, with only one incident, stands out as the calmest city this year.

In terms of provinces, the top 11 provinces with the highest incidents in 2023 are as follows:

1. Istanbul - 505 incidents

(321 dead, 498 injured)

2. Samsun - 188 incidents

(74 dead, 200 injured)

3. Adana - 171 incidents

(158 dead, 134 injured)

4. Izmir - 164 incidents

(140 dead, 140 injured)

5. Kocaeli - 164 incidents

(80 dead, 144 injured)

6. Sakarya - 144 incidents

(39 dead, 135 injured)

7. Bursa - 135 incidents

(72 dead, 107 injured)

8. Şanlıurfa - 120 incidents

(71 dead, 193 injured)

9. Ankara - 117 incidents

(102 dead, 96 injured)

10. Diyarbakır - 107 incidents

(69 dead, 185 injured)

11. Çorum - 107 incidents

(28 dead, 112 injured)