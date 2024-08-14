Over 250 parrots rescued from smuggling attempt in İstanbul

Some 252 African Grey parrots, smuggled into İstanbul Airport last week, have been transferred to the Gaziantep Wildlife Park in southeastern Turkey for rehabilitation and care, Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

The parrots, part of a larger shipment of 309 birds, were discovered by authorities as they were being transported illegally from the Republic of Congo to Baghdad.

The parrots were transported by road from İstanbul to Antep by specialized teams. Upon arrival, the birds underwent thorough health checks and are currently being cared for in a special quarantine section of the park.

Celal Özsöyler, the head of the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality's Department of Wildlife Conservation, said that the birds are being fed their favorite foods, such as watermelon and sunflower seeds, to help them recover from the stress and dehydration they experienced during their ordeal.

"These parrots were found in the cargo section without proper documentation and were seized due to paperwork irregularities," Özsöyler explained. "We were notified immediately and sent a specialized vehicle to retrieve them. They were treated for dehydration and exhaustion during the journey and are now gradually recovering. Once the quarantine period is over, they will be moved to enclosures where visitors can see them."

The parrots will remain under observation until they are fully rehabilitated and ready to be introduced to the park's public exhibit areas.

These birds, known for their intelligence and vibrant red tails, are among the most trafficked animals in the world, often targeted for the exotic pet trade. The successful interception and care of these parrots represent a significant step in wildlife conservation efforts in Turkey.

Yasa dışı hayvan ticaretine geçit vermiyoruz. ✋



📍 İstanbul Havalimanı kargo bölümünde yakalanan ve ilgili belgelerinin olmadığı tespit edilen;

🦜 309 Jako türü papağana el koyuldu.



🚫 Kaçak olarak yurda getirilen yaban hayvanlarını kurtarmak için @ticaret Bakanlığımızla iş… pic.twitter.com/1Av3pSpNgK — İbrahim Yumaklı (@ibrahimyumakli) August 6, 2024

(TY/VK)