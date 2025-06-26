TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 26 June 2025 13:22
 ~ Modified On: 26 June 2025 13:24
1 min Read

Over 17,000 cannabis plants seized in eastern Turkey

Narcotics were discovered across nine separate locations during the operations.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Over 17,000 cannabis plants seized in eastern Turkey

Security forces in eastern Turkey seized more than 17,000 cannabis plants during a two-day anti-drug operation in Bingöl province, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The operation, carried out by the provincial gendarmerie on Jun 24–25, targeted illegal cultivation and drug production activities in rural areas of Genç district.

Authorities reported that narcotics were discovered across nine separate locations during the operation. The seized plants included 9,300 skunk and 7,945 Indian hemp roots.

Following the discovery, judicial proceedings were initiated under the direction of the public prosecutor, Anadolu Agency reported.

Methamphetamine responsible for half of drug-related deaths in Turkey
Methamphetamine responsible for half of drug-related deaths in Turkey
9 September 2024

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
narcotics drugs
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top