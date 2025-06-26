Over 17,000 cannabis plants seized in eastern Turkey

Security forces in eastern Turkey seized more than 17,000 cannabis plants during a two-day anti-drug operation in Bingöl province, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The operation, carried out by the provincial gendarmerie on Jun 24–25, targeted illegal cultivation and drug production activities in rural areas of Genç district.

Authorities reported that narcotics were discovered across nine separate locations during the operation. The seized plants included 9,300 skunk and 7,945 Indian hemp roots.

Following the discovery, judicial proceedings were initiated under the direction of the public prosecutor, Anadolu Agency reported.

