Date published: 25 September 2024 13:21
 ~ Modified On: 25 September 2024 13:23
2 min Read

Over 100 US lawmakers call for independent probe into killing of Turkish-American activist

Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old human rights activist, was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces while participating in a peaceful protest in the West Bank.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Over 100 US lawmakers call for independent probe into killing of Turkish-American activist
A group of 103 US lawmakers has urged the Biden administration to launch an independent investigation into the death of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist who was fatally shot by Israeli forces during a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank on Sep 6.

In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the lawmakers expressed concerns over the Israeli military's preliminary findings, which suggested that Eygi was unintentionally hit by gunfire. The lawmakers called for a "comprehensive, credible, and transparent" investigation, citing conflicting eyewitness accounts and video evidence. They stressed that without further scrutiny, Israeli forces could act with impunity in such cases.

Biden has yet to contact family of Turkish-American activist killed in West Bank
Biden has yet to contact family of Turkish-American activist killed in West Bank
11 September 2024

“Given the evidence, we believe the United States must independently investigate whether this was a homicide,” the letter stated. It further added that the US must demand accountability and ensure that such incidents do not go unaddressed.

Eygi, a 26-year-old recent graduate of the University of Washington, was participating in a protest against Israeli settlement expansion near Nablus. The protest, part of her work with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), turned deadly when Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators. Eygi was shot in the head and died from her injuries despite efforts to save her.

Her family, alongside Turkish officials, have called for a US-led investigation. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry labeled the incident a "murder" and condemned the actions of the Israeli military. (VK)

related news
Killed activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi’s father speaks out: ‘She was ready to die for Palestine’
16 September 2024
WOMEN'S AGENDA
'A heartbreaking loss for all of us': Friend reflects on killing of Turkish-American activist in Palestine
10 September 2024
Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli army mourned in Palestine
9 September 2024
