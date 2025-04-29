Over 1,600 buildings sustained minor damages after İstanbul quake

The authorities have inspected 18,074 buildings in İstanbul following the earthquake that struck the Marmara Sea on Apr 23, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has announced.

During the inspections, ministry teams found that 1,640 buildings had minor damages whereas 16,434 were undamaged, Kurum said on social media. "Once the damage assessment is completed, necessary actions will be taken,” he added.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake off the coast of the Silivri district on İstanbul's outskirts did not cause any destruction or loss of life. However, more than 200 people were injured in İstanbul and surrounding provinces due to panic-induced actions such as jumping from windows.

The quake increased anxiety among the public about the expected powerful earthquake in the Marmara region, whose magnitude is expected to exceed 7.0 according to many experts.

(VK)