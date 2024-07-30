'Our Media' partners announce media literacy education program

Seven media organizations from the Western Balkans and Turkey are announcing an open call for the one-year Regional Academy for Future Leaders of Change on Media Literacy and Activism.

The organizations have designed the educational program for citizens, the youth in particular, designed to mentor and empower them to engage in media freedom activism to counter polarization.

The Academy aims to build a network of young advocates who care about the future of free media and freedom of expression. The program targets a diverse group including young activists, members of civil society organizations (CSOs), politicians, journalists, academics, social media influencers, and education workers.

Participants will gain in-depth knowledge about the media landscapes in their countries, the broader Western Balkans region, and Turkey, as well as the current challenges facing media and journalists.

Program Overview

Bootcamp in İstanbul: The Academy kicks off with an in-person bootcamp in İstanbul from October 28-31, 2024.

Online Workshops and Sessions: Following the bootcamp, participants will engage in a series of online workshops and sessions.

EU Field Trips: Participants will visit EU countries to learn firsthand about media trends, freedom of expression, and challenges that media professionals and experts foresee.

Initiative Development: The program encourages participants to develop their own initiatives aimed at advancing media freedoms in their home countries.

Support and Costs: The program is free of charge, with all costs covered by the project partners, supported by the European Union.

Selection Criteria: Preference will be given to highly motivated individuals who view the Academy as an opportunity to expand their knowledge on media freedom challenges and are committed to using their influence to protect and advance media freedoms.

The Regional Academy aims to empower a group of young people, future leaders of change to develop the skills and competencies of young leaders to engage in media activism and act on overcoming differences and creating understanding in their fields of activity.

This programme will bring together 21 young people of different interests, professions and preoccupations who are predominantly dedicated, primarily to media activism, but also to other different areas of public activity which need media and digital literacy in everyday work.

The purpose of the Academy is, therefore, to train them in a different, innovative, and creative way, both as a group and as individuals, to improve their skills, and adopt new methods and techniques of media activism. Also, to be ready to apply them immediately in everyday practice, at the local and regional level, in public advocacy, creating campaigns, and launching initiatives aimed at improving the situation in the media in the entire region.

Program curriculum

The Academy will cover a wide range of topics - both general issues in the media industry as well as specific challenges facing press freedom and independent journalism in the region. Participants will explore the evolving media sphere, examining industry trends, legislation, and policy frameworks - with a focus on how these factors relate to the realization of fundamental human rights and align with European standards. Specific topics will include media regulation and self-regulation, the role of the media in diverse, conflict-prone communities, and the safety challenges journalists face, including direct threats from political and economic elites. The academy will also tackle the scourge of propaganda, manipulation, and fake news production by media outlets under the sway of ruling political and economic powers.

Throughout the program, media experts and experts in advocacy, campaigning, and strategic communication will lead workshops, guiding participants in simulating effective public engagement and awareness-raising tactics to combat these issues. By equipping the next generation of media activists with a robust understanding of the problems and practical skills to enact change, the academy aims to cultivate a cohort of empowered leaders capable of defending media freedom and pluralism in their communities.

Who is this Academy for?

The Academy is specifically targeting a diverse cohort of young activists, political party/movement members, citizen group representatives, journalists, social media influencers, and students from 21 to 35 years old to participate in this one-year program.

Over a year, 3 representatives from partner country, together with colleagues from Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro, and Turkey, will work on developing skills and competencies necessary for media activism aimed at reducing societal polarization.

To participate in the Academy, candidates must be fluent in English, as it will be the working language of the entire program.

By investing in this diverse group of young citizens - the activists, political actors, community leaders, journalists, and digital influencers - the Academy aims to cultivate a powerful network of empowered media literacy leaders and media activists. With both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, participants will be poised to defend fundamental freedoms, counter disinformation, and safeguard media pluralism in their home countries and across the region.

What does the Academy's program include?

The Regional Academy includes a comprehensive educational program with four key formats:

A 3-day intensive bootcamp in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 - 31 October 2024

Three online follow-up lectures/workshops, November 2024 - January 2025

One thematic study visit to EU member countries in April or May 2025

Design and implementation of one initiative in their field of engagement - with financial support of 600 EUR gross per participant

Selection of candidates

A selection committee will select 3 participants per country for the one-year program. In total, 21 candidates will be selected from all 7 countries.

Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Candidates should be young individuals from 21 to 35 years old

Active and engaged in their communities

Experienced in activist actions

Initiators of projects with social impact

Participants in public advocacy and campaigns

Demonstrating a clear interest in acquiring new knowledge and skills in media literacy and media activism

Exhibiting multicultural sensitivity and understanding of diverse perspectives

Committed to actively participating in all phases of the program

Special attention will be given to ensuring gender balance when forming the participant group.

How to apply?

Applicants should fill out the Google form, by August 25, 2024.

