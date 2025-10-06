‘Our Media’ conference: Freedom of expression in times of crisis

This report was originally published on the South East European Network for Professionalization of Media (SEENPM) website

Freedom of expression, the future of journalism in the Western Balkans and Turkey, ethical dilemmas surrounding the use of social media for civil society purposes, and the improvement of cooperation between journalists, activists, and citizens were among the topics discussed at the international conference “Our Media,” held at the Faculty of Political Sciences in Sarajevo.



The two-day conference brought together more than 70 media professionals and representatives of civil society organizations dedicated to media freedom. The event was organized by the South East European Network for Professionalization of Media (SEENPM) and Mediacentar Sarajevo.

The conference is a continuation of a regional project of the same name, launched in 2023, which includes research on the future of media and journalism trends, as well as discussions on other important issues such as the sustainability of independent media, pressures on freedom of expression, and local media activism by citizens in the Western Balkans and Turkey.

The world in 2023, when the partner organizations launched the project “Our Media,” was a different place than it is today, said Maida Muminović, Executive Director of the Mediacentar Sarajevo Foundation. Civil society organizations working to protect freedom of expression, as well as independent media, are going through a period of increasing pressure and uncertainty.

“At the conference, we decided to focus on global issues that affect our region, as well as pressing matters in the Western Balkans, and on global developments that raise concerns about the future of human rights around the world,” said Muminović.

During the conference, the results of a regional study on the future of media and the impact of professional journalism on the democratization of society were also presented. The findings showed that journalists in the region continue to face pressure and threats, receive low salaries, and that women working in the media rarely reach leadership positions. Interest among young people in studying communication is steadily declining, while on the other hand, the number of media outlets continues to grow year by year.

“Media trends are almost the same across the region and generally point to the strong pressure faced by media outlets, especially independent and smaller local ones. We are facing an uncertain future, which makes it even more important for civil society organizations to connect. That is why we are pleased that we managed to make this event regional and, to some extent, international,” said Tihomir Loza, Director of SEENPM, a network of 18 media organizations from Southeast Europe.

In addition to the social and economic challenges journalists are currently facing, not only in the region but around the world, such as censorship and biased reporting on Gaza, the shutdown of media outlets, and the reduction of funds for independent media, the conference also addressed the impact of new technologies.

Long-time SEENPM collaborator and media expert from Belgrade, Snježana Milivojević, in her presentation, addressed the issue of technology, describing it as the greatest challenge for the media, journalism, and the public interest within the information ecosystem.

“I like to say that, as critical theorists always remind us, technology does not change the world when it first appears, but when everyone starts using it. We have grown accustomed to it, and it has become part of our everyday lives,” said Milivojević.

The project “Our Media” is funded by the European Union, with additional support for the conference provided by the Open Society Foundations Western Balkans. By the end of the project, research on the future of media will continue, and the existing online learning platform on media literacy will be expanded. In addition, young leaders and media activists from the region will take part in study visits across Europe to further develop their skills and apply them within their local communities.

The regional program “Our Media: A civil society action to generate media literacy and activism, counter polarisation and promote dialogue” is implemented with the financial support of the European Union by partner organizations SEENPM, Albanian Media Institute, Mediacentar Sarajevo, Press Council of Kosovo, Montenegrin Media Institute, Macedonian Institute for Media, Novi Sad School of Journalism, Peace Institute and Bianet.

This article was produced with the financial support of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility SEENPM and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.