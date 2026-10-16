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DP: Date Published: 16.10.2026 17:33 16 October 2026 17:33
 ~  MO: Modified On: 16.10.2026 17:40 16 October 2026 17:40
Read Read:  1 minute

Orange alert issued for İstanbul as heavy rainfall expected tonight

The alert will remain in place until 5 am on Oct 18.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

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Orange alert issued for İstanbul as heavy rainfall expected tonight
Rain in Üsküdar, İstanbul on Oct 13 (AA)
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The General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM) issued an orange weather alert for İstanbul as heavy rainfall is expected to begin tonight and tomorrow.

As of 7 pm local time (GMT+3), heavy rainfall of 21 to 50 kilograms per square meter is expected in parts of the city.

Rainfall is forecast to intensify from tomorrow afternoon, particularly on the Asian side, with some areas expected to receive between 50 and 100 kilograms per square meter.

The directorate warned that the downpours could trigger flooding, flash floods and landslides, as well as disruptions to transportation.

Residents were urged to remain cautious and take precautions against the potential effects of the severe weather.

The weather warning will remain in place until 5 am on Oct 18.

İstanbul has been experiencing severe rainfall since late Oct 13, which caused flooding across the city. At least five people lost their lives in the floods and several others are still missing.

Death toll from İstanbul floods rises to five, several others reported missing
Death toll from İstanbul floods rises to five, several others reported missing
Today 10:59

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Istanbul
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