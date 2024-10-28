TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 28 October 2024 17:18
 ~ Modified On: 28 October 2024 18:45
3 min Read

Opposition party, Greta Thunberg express support for closed independent radio station Açık Radyo

Açık Radyo was forced to cease broadcasting on Oct 16 after its license was revoked following a guest's mention of the Armenian genocide during a program.

BIA News Desk

Ömer Madra (center left) and Özgür Özel (center right)

Turkey’s main opposition party leader and climate activist Greta Thunberg have expressed support for Açık Radyo, an independent İstanbul-based radio station that was forced off the air following the cancellation of its terrestrial broadcasting license.

Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel visited Açık Radyo’s headquarters to meet Ömer Madra, founder of the station, and the radio’s staff.

“Açık Radyo has been one of the rare independent media outlets for the past 30 years,” said Özel. “Unfortunately, the malevolent forces governing Turkey have targeted the station. They penalized the station for a word used during a live broadcast. We initially welcomed the stay of execution, but that decision was later overturned, and now the station is silenced. We will keep monitoring the situation.”

Özel added that once the station resumes operations, he plans to host a show himself.

International climate activist Greta Thunberg also voiced her support for Açık Radyo. In a video message shared on social media on Oct 25, Thunberg said, “Open Radio should stay open!” referring to the English translation of the station’s name.

She added, “I support Açık Radyo. It is more important than ever that we have honest media platforms that tell the truth about the climate crisis and human rights.”

Background

Açık Radyo ceased broadcasting on Oct 26, after the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) revoked its license. The council cited repeated violations during the station’s “Açık Gazete” morning news program, specifically the use of the term "Armenian genocide."

Despite legal attempts to halt the decision, the closure was upheld, and the station was forced to end its broadcast just shy of its 30th anniversary. Describing the 1915 exodus as genocide is not illegal in Turkey, and there has been various high court decisions deeming the use of the expression Armenian genocide freedom of expression.

Founded on Nov 13, 1995, Açık Radyo operated as a regional station covering İstanbul and nearby areas with a focus on social, cultural, and political issues. The station was collectively owned by 62 equal shareholders and featured contributions from over 1,000 individuals over its nearly three-decade run. Despite its structure as a joint-stock company, it functioned similarly to a non-profit organization.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
açık radyo greta thunberg özgür özel
