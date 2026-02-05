Opposition demands full investigation into Epstein’s possible Turkey ties

Turkey’s main opposition party has called for a formal investigation into whether individuals named in the Jeffrey Epstein case files had any activities or connections involving Turkey.

MP Zeynel Emre, spokesperson of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), submitted parliamentary questions to four cabinet ministers today, asking what steps the state has taken to protect children from trafficking and whether any Turkey-related inquiries have been conducted in light of the Epstein files.

Several people from Turkey are mentioned in the files, including businesspeople who directly contacted Epstein and his accomplice and spouse, Ghislaine Maxwell. A plaintiff also named Turkey among several countries from which Epstein trafficked minors to his island.

Questions

In his questions to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Emre asked whether individuals and networks mentioned in the Epstein case files have been investigated for possible links to Turkey.

He also requested information on whether entry and exit records were reviewed and whether any judicial or administrative investigations have been launched.

Addressing Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, Emre asked whether any judicial proceedings have been initiated in Turkey against individuals named in the Epstein files.

He also requested information on possible requests for judicial cooperation from foreign authorities, investigations launched under international conventions to which Turkey is a party, and whether there is a plan to inform the public.

Report: Ankara prosecutors investigate claims of children trafficked from Turkey to Epstein island

Emre asked Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş what protective mechanisms are in place against international child abuse and human trafficking networks.

In his submission to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, the MP asked whether people named in the Epstein files may have used private jets or yachts involving Turkey. He also raised questions about special controls at airports and ports.

'Transparency is essential'

In a statement accompanying the parliamentary questions, Emre said clarifying allegations of serious crimes such as child abuse and human trafficking is a matter of public interest.

“Transparency is essential for the public good and for the protection of children,” he said.

Jeffrey Epstein was facing charges in the US over running a sexual abuse network involving minors when he was found dead in his cell at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Aug 10, 2019.

The US Department of Justice has released millions of documents related to the Epstein case in several batches since late 2025. (VK)