NEWS
Date published: 3 October 2023 09:23
 ~ Modified On: 3 October 2023 09:33
1 min Read

Operations against PKK in 18 provinces

Nearly 90 individuals were detained in 18 provinces as part of the investigation conducted by the Şanlıurfa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

BIA News Desk
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT), in coordination with the General Directorate of Security (EGM) and the Şanlıurfa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, has launched an operation against the PKK.

This morning (October 3) simultaneous raids were conducted in 18 provinces, including Urfa, Istanbul, Antalya, Adana, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Mardin, Mersin, Denizli, Konya, Kayseri, Batman, Isparta, Balıkesir, Şırnak, Kocaeli, and Amasya, resulting in the detention of approximately 90 individuals.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also announced that, as of 08:30 across Turkey, 13,440 security personnel were participating in 466 "counter-terrorism operations."

According to a report from Anadolu Agency, it was disclosed that MİT had been conducting surveillance and listening activities in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Syria, and Turkey for approximately 10 months before the operation. (AS/PE)

related news
Funeral held for veterinarian killed to hijack his car prior to Ankara bomb attack
2 October 2023
/haber/funeral-held-for-veterinarian-killed-to-hijack-his-car-prior-to-ankara-bomb-attack-285679
Bomb attack outside Ankara police headquarters leaves two officers wounded
1 October 2023
/haber/bomb-attack-outside-ankara-police-headquarters-leaves-two-officers-wounded-285631
