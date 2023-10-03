Operations against PKK in 18 provinces

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT), in coordination with the General Directorate of Security (EGM) and the Şanlıurfa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, has launched an operation against the PKK.

This morning (October 3) simultaneous raids were conducted in 18 provinces, including Urfa, Istanbul, Antalya, Adana, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Mardin, Mersin, Denizli, Konya, Kayseri, Batman, Isparta, Balıkesir, Şırnak, Kocaeli, and Amasya, resulting in the detention of approximately 90 individuals.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also announced that, as of 08:30 across Turkey, 13,440 security personnel were participating in 466 "counter-terrorism operations."

According to a report from Anadolu Agency, it was disclosed that MİT had been conducting surveillance and listening activities in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Syria, and Turkey for approximately 10 months before the operation. (AS/PE)