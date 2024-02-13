TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 13 February 2024 12:58
 ~ Modified On: 13 February 2024 13:03
1 min Read

Operation against journalists in İzmir: Reporters from MA, JINNEWS, and Gazete Duvar detained

Police raided the homes of Semra Turan, Delal Akyüz, Tolga Güney, Melike Aydın, and Cihan Başakçıoğlu in the early hours of the morning and detained them.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Operation against journalists in İzmir: Reporters from MA, JINNEWS, and Gazete Duvar detained

The police conducted raids on the homes of journalists in the early hours of the morning in İzmir.

Reporters from Mesopotamya Agency (MA), Semra Turan, Delal Akyüz, and Tolga Güney, along with Melike Aydın from JINNEWS and Cihan Başakçıoğlu from Gazete Duvar, were detained.

Also among those detained is Fatma Funda Akbulut, a press worker for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The reasons for the detentions are not yet known. A 24-hour lawyer restriction has been imposed on the case.

The journalists and the DEM Party worker are being held at the Anti-Terrorism Branch (TEM) located in Çankaya.(HA/PE)

