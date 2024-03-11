TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 11 March 2024 09:38
 ~ Modified On: 11 March 2024 09:54
1 min Read

Operation against ISIS in Sakarya

Thirty-three individuals detained were referred to the courthouse.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Operation against ISIS in Sakarya

An operation against ISIS was conducted in Sakarya, resulting in the detention of 33 individuals.

The procedures of the 33 suspects in custody were completed this morning (March 11). After undergoing a health check at Yenikent State Hospital, the suspects were transferred to the courthouse.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated on his social media account "it was determined that 33 suspects were engaged in preparation and planning for actions before local elections, recruiting individuals to conflict zones, providing material support to the organization within the scope of terrorism financing, and conducting activities in the form of illegal mosque and madrasa constructions." (AS/PE)

ISIS suspects
Back to Top