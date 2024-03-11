Operation against ISIS in Sakarya

An operation against ISIS was conducted in Sakarya, resulting in the detention of 33 individuals.

The procedures of the 33 suspects in custody were completed this morning (March 11). After undergoing a health check at Yenikent State Hospital, the suspects were transferred to the courthouse.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated on his social media account "it was determined that 33 suspects were engaged in preparation and planning for actions before local elections, recruiting individuals to conflict zones, providing material support to the organization within the scope of terrorism financing, and conducting activities in the form of illegal mosque and madrasa constructions." (AS/PE)