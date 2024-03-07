Only three out of every ten women are in the workforce

DİSK/Genel-İş union Labor Studies (EMAR) shared the 8 March Women's Labor Report prepared in order to draw attention to the overlooked issues of women's labor and increase its visibility.

The report, under nine headings, highlights that women are being squeezed between the roles of "cheap labor" and "sanctified motherhood."

Gender gap in employment in Turkey is 34.6%! Only 3 out of every 10 women are in the workforce! Increase in proletarianization: 73.5% of female employment is in labor, while only 1.8% is in entrepreneurship! Only 34% of employment in the public sector is held by women! Female unemployment in Turkey is more than twice that of EU and OECD member countries! The number of women unemployed under the broad definition is around 4.5 million! Nearly 12 million women cannot participate in the workforce due to family and personal reasons and household chores! 30.8% of employed women are working in the informal sector! 3,248,000 women lack social security coverage!

In the conclusion section of the report, the following demands were listed: