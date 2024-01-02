TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 January 2024 08:59
 ~ Modified On: 2 January 2024 09:28
One wounded, shot by police in front of Ministry of Interior

The individual who was shot by the police for failing to comply with a stop warning is under treatment at the hospital. Minister Yerlikaya announced that it was understood that the person was undergoing psychological treatment.

BIA News Desk
One wounded, shot by police in front of Ministry of Interior

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that a person engaging in suspicious movements towards the patrol officer on Vekaletler Avenue in the Ministries district was "apprehended injured."

The incident occurred last night at 23:30, and the wounded individual was transported to the hospital.

Minister Yerlikaya provided the following information in a statement on his social media account: "A 29-year-old individual named Y.E.Ş., carrying a backpack, approached our police officer on patrol on Vekaletler Avenue with suspicious movements, ran towards him, and failed to comply with the stop warning. Our law enforcement successfully apprehended the individual, who is now injured. The person has been taken to the hospital. Upon investigation, it was found that the individual had been reported missing by their family on December 11, 2023, and was undergoing psychological treatment."

Attack on October 1

Just hours before the opening of the new legislative year for the Parliament on October 1, 2023, a bomb attack had taken place at the entrance of the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Interior. In the attack, one of the assailants detonated the explosives on them, while the other was shot and killed by security forces. The attack, claimed by the People's Defense Center affiliated with the PKK, had resulted in 2 police officers being injured.

