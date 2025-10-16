TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 16 October 2025 13:23
 ~ Modified On: 16 October 2025 13:28
1 min Read

One worker killed, four injured in İstanbul shipyard explosion

The incident occurred during maintenance work.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

AA

An explosion at a shipyard in İstanbul’s Tuzla district yesterday left one worker dead and four others hospitalized.

The incident occurred during maintenance work on a ship at Torlak Shipyard, located in the Tuzla shipyard zone, according to a statement from the İstanbul Governor's Office. A carbon dioxide cylinder reportedly exploded while undergoing repair.

One worker was killed by the blast and four others were exposed to gas and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The injured workers were not in critical condition.

The İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
labor killed workers occupational killings
