One worker killed, four injured in İstanbul shipyard explosion

An explosion at a shipyard in İstanbul’s Tuzla district yesterday left one worker dead and four others hospitalized.

The incident occurred during maintenance work on a ship at Torlak Shipyard, located in the Tuzla shipyard zone, according to a statement from the İstanbul Governor's Office. A carbon dioxide cylinder reportedly exploded while undergoing repair.

One worker was killed by the blast and four others were exposed to gas and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The injured workers were not in critical condition.

The İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

'A hub of labor violations': İstanbul shipyard workers climb crane protesting unpaid wages

Workplace deaths from construction to agriculture: 206 workers killed on the job in September

(TY/VK)