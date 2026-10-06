TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 06.10.2026 13:44 6 October 2026 13:44
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.10.2026 17:06 6 October 2026 17:06
Read Read:  2 minute

One student killed, seven injured in İstanbul school stabbing spree

A high school student wore a middle school uniform to enter the school and randomly attacked students there.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
One student killed, seven injured in İstanbul school stabbing spree
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

Eight students were injured, including one critically, in a stabbing attack at a middle school in İstanbul’s Başakşehir district.

The student who was critically injured was later announced dead.

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül, speaking to reporters after visiting the injured students at Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital, said five were in good condition and could be discharged today. Three others were more seriously injured, including one student who was undergoing surgery in critical condition.

The suspected attacker was a female high school student from the Küçükçekmece district, Gül said. Before the attack, she entered Şehit Şamil İmam Hatip Middle School in Başakşehir wearing the school’s uniform.

The governor said the student then attacked others inside the school with a knife at random.

Police detained the suspect following the attack. Security measures were increased at the school with police officers deployed.

Several school attacks have occurred since April in Turkey, where such attacks have been traditionally rare. Back-to-back attacks in Urfa and Maraş that month killed a total of nine people.

Ladt month, 11 students were wounded in a rifle attack in Manisa.

Earlier in September, police detained 27 people, including 19 minors, in an investigation into an incel group accused of planning school shootings.

Police detain 27 in incel group probe over alleged school shooting plans
Police detain 27 in incel group probe over alleged school shooting plans
11 September 2026

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
school shooting
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top