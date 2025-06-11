Öcalan requests meetings with Barzani, Abdi, and Talabani

Speaking at the DEM Party headquarters about the ongoing Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting, Doğan stated that one of the main agenda items is the proposal to establish a specially authorized commission in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) to address the Kurdish question. She called on Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş to take the necessary steps.

Doğan emphasized that the Kurdish issue is not just a problem for Kurds but for the whole of society, and said that DEM Party has completed its internal preparations regarding the working procedures of the proposed commission.

According to a report by Mezopotamya Agency, Doğan also announced that the DEM Party’s co-chairs and MYK members are preparing to visit Abdullah Öcalan in prison.

Referencing Öcalan’s recently publicized “Perspective” document, Doğan said it speaks to broad segments of society:

“The text includes insights on topics ranging from real socialism and sectarianism to the notion of co-existence, and it challenges conventional patterns and attitudes. As a result, it has sparked widespread public interest. We believe that for this discussion to progress in a healthy and clear manner, everyone who wishes to engage directly with Öcalan should be able to do so.”

Request to meet Barzani, Abdi, and Talabani

Doğan noted that Öcalan has expressed a desire to meet with various political actors and that such contacts would contribute positively to the process.

She continued:

“We plan to visit İmralı Island as soon as possible with a delegation including our co-chairs and MYK members. The goal is to understand this period, to share perspectives, and to organize more effectively through direct dialogue and consultation with him. As a DEM Party delegation, we will visit him shortly. It is also highly likely that Mr. Öcalan will meet with representatives from other political parties in the coming days.

“Considering the scope and weight of the issue, we believe it would be beneficial for him to meet with Mr. Mesut Barzani, Mr. Neçirvan Barzani, Mr. Mazloum Abdi, Mr. Kubat Talabani, and Mr. Bafel Talabani. We are aware that he wishes to hold these meetings. This is Mr. Öcalan’s request, and we also believe such meetings would be constructive. Meeting with leaders and prominent figures from different political parties is not only valuable but necessary for the upcoming period.”

The Barzanis are the most influential Kurdish tribe in Northern Iraq and form the backbone of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) – the ruling party in Iraqi Kurdistan. The Talabanis are another influential Kurdish tribe in the region that controls the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), headquartered in Sulaymaniyah. Mazloum Abdi is the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that currently maintains control over one-third of Syria.

