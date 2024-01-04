Notaries invited to abandon witness practice for visually impaired on World Braille Day
On World Braille Day, January 4, the Barrier-Free Access Association launched a campaign against the requirement for visually impaired citizens to have witnesses during notary transactions.
As part of the campaign, visually impaired individuals sent letters to the Turkey Notary Association written in Braille. In the letter, it was requested to abandon the practice of requiring visually impaired individuals to have two witnesses present during notary transactions.
Nurşen Korkmaz emphasized that the witness requirement applies to citizens who are illiterate, stating, "A blind citizen, whether a teacher, lawyer, civil servant, or academic, is disregarded for literacy. The procedures applied to illiterate citizens are also imposed on us. We have repeatedly urged them to abandon these incorrect practices. This time, we decided to convey it through our own writing and initiated this campaign nationwide."
Korkmaz urged all visually impaired citizens to send letters to the Turkey Notary Association on World Braille Day, and concluded her statement by saying, "I remind the Turkey Notary Association to abandon this discriminatory and offensive practice." (AD/PE)