Northern Cyprus president-elect Tufan Erhürman sworn in

Tufan Erhürman, who was elected as the sixth president of the Northern Cyprus with 62.76 percent of the vote in the Oct 19 election, officially assumed office today by taking the oath of office in a ceremony held at parliament.

The event was attended by Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Ambassador to Northern Cyprus Ali Murat Başçeri, Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, former President Mehmet Ali Talat, as well as other high-level officials. Erhürman’s spouse, Nilden Bektaş-Erhürman, was also present at the ceremony.

Erhürman was greeted by Parliament Speaker Ziya Öztürkler upon arrival. After saluting a military unit, he proceeded to the General Assembly Hall to take the presidential oath.

According to the official X account of the Northern Cyprus presidency, Erhürman’s oath included the following statement:

“I swear on my honor and dignity that I will protect the existence and independence of the state, the indivisible integrity of the homeland and people, and the unconditional sovereignty of the people; that I will uphold the rule of law, remain committed to the principles of Atatürk and to a democratic, secular, and social state governed by law; that I will work for the welfare and happiness of my people, remain devoted to the ideal that every citizen shall benefit from human rights and fundamental freedoms, and adhere to the Constitution and laws; and that I will strive with all my strength to elevate the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and fulfill my duties with impartiality.”

Following the oath, the national anthem was played in the General Assembly Hall.

While President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and main opposition leader Özgür Özel extended congratulations to Erhürman after the elections, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, Erdoğan's key ally, had called on the Northern Cyprus parliament to reject the election results and take a decision to unify with Turkey.

(TY/VK)