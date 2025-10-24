TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
Date published: 24 October 2025 13:50
 ~ Modified On: 24 October 2025 13:56
2 min Read

Northern Cyprus president-elect Tufan Erhürman sworn in

Turkey's vice president and ambassabor to Northern Cyprus attended the ceremony.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Northern Cyprus president-elect Tufan Erhürman sworn in
Presidency of Northern Cyprus

Tufan Erhürman, who was elected as the sixth president of the Northern Cyprus with 62.76 percent of the vote in the Oct 19 election, officially assumed office today by taking the oath of office in a ceremony held at parliament.

The event was attended by Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz,  Ambassador to Northern Cyprus Ali Murat Başçeri, Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, former President Mehmet Ali Talat, as well as other high-level officials. Erhürman’s spouse, Nilden Bektaş-Erhürman, was also present at the ceremony.

Erhürman was greeted by Parliament Speaker Ziya Öztürkler upon arrival. After saluting a military unit, he proceeded to the General Assembly Hall to take the presidential oath.

According to the official X account of the Northern Cyprus presidency, Erhürman’s oath included the following statement:

“I swear on my honor and dignity that I will protect the existence and independence of the state, the indivisible integrity of the homeland and people, and the unconditional sovereignty of the people; that I will uphold the rule of law, remain committed to the principles of Atatürk and to a democratic, secular, and social state governed by law; that I will work for the welfare and happiness of my people, remain devoted to the ideal that every citizen shall benefit from human rights and fundamental freedoms, and adhere to the Constitution and laws; and that I will strive with all my strength to elevate the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and fulfill my duties with impartiality.”

Following the oath, the national anthem was played in the General Assembly Hall.

While President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and main opposition leader Özgür Özel extended congratulations to Erhürman after the elections, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, Erdoğan's key ally, had called on the Northern Cyprus parliament to reject the election results and take a decision to unify with Turkey.

'Tufan Erhürman's win is not a major problem for Erdoğan'
NORTHERN CYPRUS ELECTIONS
'Tufan Erhürman's win is not a major problem for Erdoğan'
20 October 2025
Turkey’s annexation of Northern Cyprus ‘inevitable,’ says Bahçeli
Turkey’s annexation of Northern Cyprus ‘inevitable,’ says Bahçeli
21 October 2025

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Northern Cyprus tufan erhürman
related news
Pro-federation candidate wins Northern Cyprus elections in landslide
19 October 2025
/haber/pro-federation-candidate-wins-northern-cyprus-elections-in-landslide-312688
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Pro-federation candidate wins Northern Cyprus elections in landslide
19 October 2025
/haber/pro-federation-candidate-wins-northern-cyprus-elections-in-landslide-312688
Back to Top