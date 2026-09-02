Northern Cyprus opposition party Group Deputy Chairman: Filo Jet ship capsizing is not an isolated incident

Asım Akansoy, Famagusta MP and Group Deputy Chairman of Northern Cyprus’s main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), said that this weekend’s capsizing of the Filo Jet ship, resulting in at least eight deaths, is indicative of larger systemic problems in the country.

Akansoy, who also served as the former Minister of Interior and Labor, spoke to Bianet outlining why he thinks the issue should not be considered an isolated incident, but rather a symptom of larger issues. He said that poor governance, lack of oversight, and malfunctioning of public institutions have long plagued Northern Cyprus — ultimately led to the capsizing.

"There is a great surge of anger in the country," said Akansoy. “Those governing the country are incapable of doing this job."

"In my view, this maritime accident is an issue that should not be viewed as an isolated incident," he added.

*Asım Akansoy

The Filo Jet ship, a civilian ferry carrying passengers to Taşucu port in Mersin, Turkey, capsized four miles off the coast of Kyrenia on Sunday. Two hundred thirty nine passengers were rescued, but the search for the nearly 20 remaining missing passengers continues.

At least 8 dead after boat capsizes off the coast of Northern Cyprus

Akansoy argued that over the years meritocracy in Northern Cyprus has weakened and state institutions have lost capacity, resulting in a severe drop in the number of institutions that can provide efficient services. This, in turn, has restricted the government’s ability to inspect the ports and transportation sector.

The weakening of oversight mechanisms have led to growing problems across different areas. One example Akansoy mentioned is population management and a lack of clear data on the subject. Akansoy explained that the population has increased rapidly and uncontrollably throughout recent years and the state does not possess sufficient information on the size and structure of it.

Akansoy specifically pointed to the lack of data on the number of foreigners who arrive on the island as tourists, but stay without registration. Uncertainty around this figure creates problems in many fields, from public planning to oversight, he said. The state only has voter data from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) Supreme Election Council, which is not fully representative of the population.

According to the study titled "Population and Demography Bulletin (2014-2023)" published by the KKTC Statistics Institute in 2025, the last population census in the KKTC was conducted on Dec. 4, 2011.

Akansoy said this weakening of oversight mechanisms ultimately manifested in this weekend’s ferry capsizing. He also said that unfortunately this problem disproportionately harmed low-income and working class people who tend to use maritime transport as opposed to other transportation means.

"Unfortunately, these people were hurt by the void created by this lack of oversight," Akansoy said.

As of now, 14 individuals have been detained in the investigation on the ship capsizing — including the ship's captain, seven crew members, a company employee, and two port officials, who were all brought to the Kyrenia District Court yesterday. The Court granted three additional days of detention for nine individuals consisting of the ship's captain, crew, and a company employee, but ruled for the release of 5, including two port officials, who will be tried without remand.

Akansoy believes that the chain of responsibility for the accident should not remain limited solely to the ship’s technical staff, and has joined the growing calls for the resignation of KKTC Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı.

In a Youtube interview with journalist Nazar Erişkin, Transportation Minister Arıklı addressed the calls for his resignation: "I do not shirk the political responsibility of the matter. But I am not going to resign just because someone wanted me to. Because a certain segment started calling for resignation on social media even before the sinking incident of the ship occurred. If there is negligence or fault on the part of any of my departments, I will not evade it. Let us investigate, let the situation become clear. I know well what political responsibility requires. And if necessary, I will resign. I am not glued to this seat."

The next court hearing on the boat incident will take place on Sept. 3, for the purpose of taking statements, collecting documents and paperwork, hearing witnesses and evaluating new findings.

Speaking on the demands for accountability, Akansoy said the following:

"What is important here is the public conscience. We will go all the way. We will make no concessions whatsoever."

(VC/İK)