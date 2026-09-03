Northern Cyprus ferry capsizing: 9 suspects appeared before the judge for the second time

The search for both accountability and nearly 20 missing passengers onboard the capsized Filo Jet ship off the coast of Northern Cyprus continues into its fifth day.

Nine suspects who were onboard the ship, including the captain, crew and company employees, appeared in court for the second time today regarding the incident that left nine dead. Additionally, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ünal Üstel announced the removal of Minister of Transport Erhan Arıklı from duty.

The high-speed passenger ship named "Filo Jet," was on its way from Kyrenia Port in Northern Cyprus to Taşucu Port in Mersin, Turkey, when it started taking on water from its bow on Sunday, August 30, and ultimately capsized. While attempting to return to Kyrenia Port, 239 people were rescued. Authorities were able to recover 9 bodies and a search operation for the 19 missing people continues.

At least 8 dead after boat capsizes off the coast of Northern Cyprus

Investigation onboard: Ship captain was warned not to set sail

In today’s court hearing, the judge collected evidence via questionings of the captain, M.Ö., who is in custody, as well as the chief mate M.N.S., crew members M.G., S.E., V.H., R.İ., Z.Ö., K.K. and company employee A.Ö.

Chief mate M.N.S. revealed in his statement that he warned the captain not to set sail that day. The chief mate explained that the captain was aware that the ship was taking in water, but decided to sail regardless, because he did not believe it would pose an obstacle to the voyage.

The court panel announced that it had been determined that the captain also did not take the logbook with him while leaving the ship, as records had not reached them due to the ship’s black box not yet being found. A captain’s logbook is an official record-keeping journal intended to track a vessel’s navigation, daily operations, weather conditions and significant events during a voyage — it also can serve the purpose of legal documentation and official evidence.

According to the initial expert witness report, if the ship had reduced speed from the moment it began taking on water, the probability of returning to port without sinking would have been high.

It was also entered into the record that the captain M.Ö bought his new captain's license from Honduras for 3,500 dollars upon the end of his previous license's validity. However, this was accepted as equivalent by the TRNC, presenting no actual legal problem.

The judge ultimately extended the detention periods of nine suspects who were onboard the ship, including the captain, crew and company employees, by an additional eight days as the investigation continues. For five subjects, their appearance in court was deemed unnecessary, including two port officials and three company employees. Information from the police report revealed that two wanted suspects were outside Northern Cyprus.

TRNC’s Minister of Transport dismissed

On the legislative front, the TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel announced Minister of Transport Erhan Arıklı’s removal from duty. Following Arıklı’s removal, the Rebirth Party (YDP), who Arıklı serves as Chairman for, made the decision to withdraw from the ruling government coalition.

Üstel said that Arıklı’s removal was "for the safety of the investigation and the relief of the public conscience."

Northern Cyprus opposition party Group Deputy Chairman: Filo Jet ship capsizing is not an isolated incident

According to reporting from Anadolu Agency, Arıklı said in a press statement yesterday that he would not make a comprehensive evaluation of the incident until the missing people are reached as he did not want to politicize the ship accident at this stage.

*TRNC Minister of Transport Erhan Arıklı.

Arıklı, who had controversially not gone to the scene of the incident following the capsizing, also made statements explaining that he had received "information indicating that relatives of the missing were being provoked.” He said he did not want to stoke possible tension and create a political debate.

The YDP currently has two deputies in parliament. With its withdrawal, the current UBP-DP ruling government block's number of seats has dropped to 25. Thus the ruling coalition government will remain below the 26 seats needed to hold an absolute majority in the 50-member assembly.

However, this does not mean the ruling coalition will fall. It will just require that they seek the support of independents or other parties in the assembly.

(VC/İK)