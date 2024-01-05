TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 5 January 2024 15:52
 ~ Modified On: 5 January 2024 16:17
3 min Read

No support to minority newspapers from Press Advertisement Institution in 2023

Since 2020, the Press Advertisement Institution began to leave the support it had consistently provided to minority newspapers for 8 years in a state of uncertainty. Ari Haddeler, the Editor-in-Chief of Nor Marmara, says, "Our situation is getting more difficult every day. It's becoming harder to survive. Unfortunately, we are on the brink of closure."

Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal
No support to minority newspapers from Press Advertisement Institution in 2023

The Press Advertisement Institution (BİK) did not fulfill the promise of the former president Rıdvan Duran to continue supporting the minority press. Under the leadership of the new president Cavit Erkılıç, BİK did not provide support to the Armenian, Greek, and Jewish press in 2023.

Ari Haddeler, the Editor-in-Chief of the Armenian daily newspaper Nor Marmara, speaking to bianet, stated that the Press Advertisement Institution (BİK) cited the February 6 earthquakes as the reason for not providing support. According to Haddeler, they received a written response from BİK, stating, "There was an earthquake. We directed all our resources there. We won't be able to provide support this year."

Haddeler emphasized the importance of support for minority newspapers operating in difficult conditions, mentioning that the amount was never very large in the past either, but still "closing a gap."

We face difficulties in securing advertisements and maintaining circulation as an Armenian newspaper, as minority press. Our situation is becoming more challenging day by day, and staying afloat is increasingly difficult. Unfortunately, we find ourselves on the brink of closure.

We are an 85-year-old newspaper, and I believe Nor Marmara should be preserved as a cultural heritage. Just like ancient artifacts are preserved in museums today, just like we, as a community, cherish our schools and buildings, saying 'These are the heritage left to us by our ancestors,' even though there may be no material gain, and we do our best to take care of them, protect them, and make sacrifices to pass them on to future generations...

I believe minority press deserves the same sensitivity with a lifespan approaching a century. Support should be provided to this newspaper and other minority newspapers. Otherwise, once they are gone, they are not easily replaced, and the void left behind is not easily filled.

No support in 2020 either

Press Advertisement Institution (BİK) had been providing support to daily and weekly newspapers published by communities recognized as minorities under the terms of the Treaty of Lausanne since 2012, for at least 10 years. Jamanak and Nor Marmara are daily Armenian newspapers, Agos is a weekly Turkish and Armenian newspaper, Apoyevmatini and İHO are in Greek, and Şalom is a Turkish-language newspaper published by the Jewish community. Additionally, there are magazines published every 15 days or monthly.

BİK consistently provided support from 2012 to 2019. However, in 2020, this support was discontinued. In the following years, they made payments totaling 350,000 lira (in 2021) (approximately 33,430 Euro) and 300,000 lira (in 2022) (approximately 17,250 Euro). This support, paid once a year, was shared among these newspapers and magazines. (HA/PE)

Hikmet Adal
